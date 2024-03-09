Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.83

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.83 and traded as high as C$10.33. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 445,990 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.84.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.