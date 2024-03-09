Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.83

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.83 and traded as high as C$10.33. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 445,990 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 1.6 %
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 earnings per share for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.