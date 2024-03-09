Enegra (EGX) Trading Down 0% This Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion and $673,315.41 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $200.86 or 0.00288179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.71987158 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $665,216.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

