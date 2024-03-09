Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.31. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 73,365 shares traded.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.