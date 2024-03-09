Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.82

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and traded as low as $31.50. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 38,171 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $492.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of ($3.95) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $33,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,344.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $268,894. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

