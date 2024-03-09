Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $2.19 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $161.97 million and approximately $456,186.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,505.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.99 or 0.00630595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00130322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00054563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00211965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00161071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,883,112 coins and its circulating supply is 73,883,022 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

