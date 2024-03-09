Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $468.52 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,900.92 or 0.05701366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $468.52 billion and approximately $14.60 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00063176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00020761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00021682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,105,183 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

