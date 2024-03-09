Everscale (EVER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,479.14

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $98.65 million and $119,479.14 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,167,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,075,093 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

