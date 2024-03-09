Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.65

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.65 and traded as high as C$6.72. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 203,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78. The stock has a market cap of C$600.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

