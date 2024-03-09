Fei USD Market Cap Reaches $14.44 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $51,116.25 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018109 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00026594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,561.19 or 1.00115850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00152642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,196,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,087 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,196,754.62879101 with 14,938,087.24602872 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95816001 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $73,298.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

