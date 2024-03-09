Filecoin Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $10.98 or 0.00016024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and $628.24 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,849,206 coins and its circulating supply is 522,095,503 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

