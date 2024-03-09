FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.36

Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.36 and traded as low as $31.68. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 12,441 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $254.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.92.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

