Fusionist (ACE) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Fusionist has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for $12.92 or 0.00018865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $283.93 million and $137.82 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 12.51400886 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $72,468,472.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

