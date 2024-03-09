Geegoopuzzle One Day Volume Tops $96,288.80 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $216.77 million and approximately $96,288.80 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00026681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.95 or 1.00011112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00152697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.4400051 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,948.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

