Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) vs. Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Head-To-Head Survey

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Net Lease Office Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.40 million 5.27 $14.56 million ($0.27) -49.26 Net Lease Office Properties $174.97 million 1.97 N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Net Lease Office Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 1 0 0 2.00 Net Lease Office Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and Net Lease Office Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Net Lease Office Properties has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.84%. Given Net Lease Office Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Net Lease Office Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Net Lease Office Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 16.11% 1.99% 1.03% Net Lease Office Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Net Lease Office Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gladstone Land pays out -207.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Gladstone Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Net Lease Office Properties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. The portfolio consists of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating annualized based rent (ABR) of approximately $145 million. NLOP's business plan is to focus on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time. Given WPC's extensive knowledge of the portfolio, NLOP is externally managed and advised by wholly owned affiliates of WPC to successfully execute on its business strategy. Over the course of its 50-year history, WPC has developed significant expertise in the single-tenant office real estate sector, including the operation, leasing, acquisition and development of assets through many market cycles, and has a proven track record of execution.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.