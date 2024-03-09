Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.32

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.32 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 105.20 ($1.34). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 372,546 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £497.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.48.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Anne O’Leary purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,632.82). In other news, insider Anne O’Leary acquired 50,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,632.82). Also, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah acquired 40,394 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,242.57). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,394 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,612. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

