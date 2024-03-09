Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.32

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.32 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 105.20 ($1.34). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 372,546 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNC
Greencore Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Greencore Group
In other Greencore Group news, insider Anne O’Leary purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,632.82). In other news, insider Anne O’Leary acquired 50,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,632.82). Also, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah acquired 40,394 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,242.57). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,394 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,612. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.