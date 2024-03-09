Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Network-1 Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTIP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,409 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NTIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,633. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.60.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
