Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.85. 224,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

