Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services comprises approximately 0.7% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FRAF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $115.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

