Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,457 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $178.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,195,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.42.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

