Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Barings Participation Investors makes up about 4.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 84.3% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. 25,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,829. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

About Barings Participation Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

