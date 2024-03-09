Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,825 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,521,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. 914,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

