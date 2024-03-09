Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance comprises 1.2% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Runway Growth Finance worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at $139,000.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 2,659,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $468.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

