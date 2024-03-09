Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $130.63

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.63 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 127.10 ($1.61). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 127.10 ($1.61), with a volume of 777 shares.

Gresham Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £110.46 million, a PE ratio of 4,390.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

