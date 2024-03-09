Grin Price Hits $0.0783 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $271,457.60 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,179.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.41 or 0.00634870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00129617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00053899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00063481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00208065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00160960 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

