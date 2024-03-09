H2O DAO Market Capitalization Hits $47.86 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $47.86 million and approximately $367,865.20 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

