Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.61

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.61 and traded as low as C$9.59. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 25,680 shares traded.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.38.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

