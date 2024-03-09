Head-To-Head Review: RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) versus AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Free Report) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -1,950.04% AnaptysBio -988.11% -81.89% -27.29%

Volatility & Risk

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.10 million ($0.02) -0.04 AnaptysBio $10.29 million 64.06 -$128.72 million ($5.42) -4.58

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and AnaptysBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A AnaptysBio 0 3 4 0 2.57

AnaptysBio has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.39%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals beats AnaptysBio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors. The company's lead ampakine, CX1739, which has completed Phase II clinical studies for opioid-induced respiratory depression, as well as for central sleep apnea. It is also developing CX717, CX1739, and CX1942 that have clinical application in the treatment of CNS-driven neurobehavioral and cognitive disorders, spinal cord injury, neurological diseases, and various orphan indications. It has a research collaboration with University College London to the use of AMPAkines for the treatment of GRIA disorders. The company was formerly known as Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2015. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, New Jersey.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb; and license agreements with United Kingdom Research and Innovation, as well as Millipore Corporation. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

