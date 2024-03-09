Helios Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Helios Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

HLIO stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 145,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 570.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

