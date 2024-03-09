HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $279,289.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00026681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,498.95 or 1.00011112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00152697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052958 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $272,819.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

