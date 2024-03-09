HI Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $261,445.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00018445 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00026301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,313.82 or 0.99445903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00156835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052958 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $272,819.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

