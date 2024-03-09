Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.00

Shares of Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63). Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.63), with a volume of 36,630 shares trading hands.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.79 million and a PE ratio of -51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

