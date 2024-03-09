Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva Sells 19,499 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.51. 1,099,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,388. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.78.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8035892 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

