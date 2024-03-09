ICON Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $334.00 million and $25.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 982,995,852 coins and its circulating supply is 982,995,879 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 982,970,855.293868 with 982,975,251.6497624 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.32852967 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $18,094,851.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

