Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Buys C$19,826.23 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.62 per share, with a total value of C$19,826.23.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$11.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$11.10 and a one year high of C$15.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Paradigm Capital cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

