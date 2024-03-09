Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Buys C$19,826.23 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.62 per share, with a total value of C$19,826.23.
Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$11.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$932.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$11.10 and a one year high of C$15.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.26%.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
