Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 11,998 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 243.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $386.99. 1,657,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,082,153 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

