Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $19.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,140.01. 11,750,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.79 and its 200-day moving average is $397.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

