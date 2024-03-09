Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. 1,894,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

