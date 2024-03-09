Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 7,168,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

