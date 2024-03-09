Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.01. 4,353,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

