Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 388 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 1,116,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

