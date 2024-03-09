IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Billion

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. IOTA has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $36.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004173 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,172,092,163 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.