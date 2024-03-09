iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,217. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

