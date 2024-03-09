J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.82

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $12.96. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 48,482 shares changing hands.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

