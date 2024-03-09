Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $114,072.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00018445 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00026301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,313.82 or 0.99445903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00156835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00293601 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121,935.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.