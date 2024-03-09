Jet Protocol Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $104,041.52 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00293601 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $121,935.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

