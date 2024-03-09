Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,604.58

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,604.58 ($20.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,693.50 ($21.49). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,681 ($21.34), with a volume of 830,543 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.31) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.38) to GBX 1,460 ($18.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.65) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,018.33 ($25.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.97, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,605.37.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.27) per share, for a total transaction of £383.28 ($486.46). 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

