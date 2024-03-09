Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,604.58

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,604.58 ($20.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,693.50 ($21.49). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,681 ($21.34), with a volume of 830,543 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.31) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.38) to GBX 1,460 ($18.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.65) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,018.33 ($25.62).
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,597 ($20.27) per share, for a total transaction of £383.28 ($486.46). 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
