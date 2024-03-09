Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is a boost from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns Bedshed retail stores; and franchises Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe showrooms under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is based in Perth, Australia.

