Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is a boost from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Joyce Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Joyce Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joyce
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.