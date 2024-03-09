JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $287.75

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.75 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 289.32 ($3.67). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.63), with a volume of 278,814 shares changing hands.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market cap of £225.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,806.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.33.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,000.00%.
About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
