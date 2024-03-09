Kaspa (KAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84.37 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $84.37 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,958,280,458 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,951,124,953.60116. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15059806 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $90,502,781.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

