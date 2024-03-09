Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $36.38 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $36.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00062267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00021038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

